Manjeet Singh, the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games men’s 800 metres champion, and others failed to avail the last chance to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games at the National Inter State Athletics Championships here on Sunday.

The qualification time was 1:45.20 secs, and the gold medal winner, Krishan Kumar of Haryana, clocked 1:50.12.

Uttarakhand’s teenage runner Anu Kumar clinched the silver medal with a time of 1:51.05 secs while 30-year-old Manjeet finished third with 1:51.44, having failed to generate speed in the last 200m of the race.

In the women’s 800m race, it was a start-to-finish affair for Punjab’s Harmilan Bains. The 22-year-old runner won with a time of 2:02.57 secs, which was slower than the Olympic qualification time of 1:59.50 secs.

Delhi’s Chanda won silver with a time of 2:03.36 while Sri Lanka’s Nimali Liyanaarachchi clocked 2:05.69 to bag the bronze.

The Olympics will be held from July 23 to August 8.

The results (finals):

Men’s:

800m: 1. Krishan Kumar (Haryana) 1:50.15 seconds; 2. Anu Kumar (Uttarakhand) 1:51.05 secs; 3. Manjit Singh (Haryana) 1:51.44 secs

5000m: 1. Kartik Kumar (Uttar Pradesh) 14:42.76 secs; 2. Adesh Yadav (Maharashtra) 14:45.45 secs; 3. Arjun Kumar (Uttar Pradesh) 15:01.21 secs

110m Hurdles: 1. Siddhant Thingalaya (Maharashtra) 14.11 seconds; 2. Mohammed Fais (Kerala) 14.34 secs; 3. Amrinder Singh Aulakh (Punjab) 14.48 secs

Triple Jump: 1. Eldhose Paul (Kerala) 16.58m; 2. Karthik Unnikrishnan (Kerala) 16.54m; 3. Abdulla Aboobacker (Kerala) 16.37m

Discus Throw: 1. Kirpal Singh (Punjab) 58.90m; 2. Harpreet Singh (Punjab) 57.73m; 3. Gagandeep Singh (Punjab) 56.33m

Women’s:

800m: 1. Harmilan Bains (Punjab) 2:02.57 secs; 2. Chanda (Delhi) 2:03.36 secs; 3. Nimali Liyanaarachchi (Sri Lanka) 2:05.69 secs

High Jump: 1. Angel P. Devasia (Kerala) 1.65m; 2. Giji Geroge Stephen (Tamil Nadu) 1.60m

Pole Vault: 1. Baranica Elangoval (Tamil Nadu) 3.90m; 2. Babita Patel (Madhya Pradesh) 3.40m; 3. Rosy Meena Paulraj (Tamil Nadu) 3.30m

Heptathlon: 1. Sonu Kumari (Haryana) 5,004 points (100mH: 15.17; HJ: 1.64m; SP: 11.29m; 200m: 26.80; LJ: 5.53m; JT: 38.56m; 800m: 2:28.64); 2. Kajal (Haryana) 4,740; 3. Madhu (Haryana) 4,357

–IANS

nns/qma/vd