HEALTHINDIA

80L foreign cigarettes worth Rs 8 cr seized in Vijaywada

NewsWire
0
0

The Customs officials at Vijayawada have seized 80,40,000 Paris brand cigarettes packed in 804 cartons worth Rs 8 crore which were being transported in two seperate lorries.

This is the highest-ever seizure of smuggled foreign cigarettes reported by the Customs Commissionerate (Preventive), Vijaywada, since its formation in 2014.

An official on Tuesday said that after receiving specific information about the smuggling of foreign brand cigarettes into Vijayawada city in lorries, Customs officials were keeping surveillance.

On early Tuesday morning they intercepted a lorry with Tamil Nadu registration on suspicion at Kesarpalli along the Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam national highway (NH-16).

Upon receiving the intelligence on similar modus operandi, another team proceeded to Vijayawada-Hyderabad road and intercepted another lorry with Bihar registration.

On inspection, it was found that both vehicles were loaded each with 134 high-density polyethylene sacks containing smuggled goods stitched from the top.

Upon questioning, both the drivers told the officials that they left from Patna and were on their way to Vijayawada as per the instructions of a booking agent.

The drivers, however, said that they had no idea about what was being loaded into the vehicles.

The officials said that they seized 80,40,000 Paris brand cigarettes packed in 804 cartons under the Customs Act. The total value of the cigarettes seized is about Rs eight crore.

“Smuggling foreign cigarettes is a lucrative business to black marketeers to make a huge profit as they avoid customs duty. Smuggled cigarettes don’t have pictorial warnings on them, as is mandatory as per the provisions of Tobacco Products Act. The cigarettes don’t have manufacturing address on the packets and no bills of procuring or importing,” the official added.

20220831-003801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Int’l Day of Yoga to be observed in K’taka on June...

    Corbevax gets EUA for children aged 5-12 years

    Kerala logs 702 new Covid cases, 4 deaths

    Compulsory Covid vaccination comes into effect in Puducherry