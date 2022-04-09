Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Saturday that Kashmir is witnessing a golden period on the tourism front as 80 lakh tourists have visited the Valley in the past few months alone, breaking the record of past 20 years.

“Record number of people are visiting Kashmir. This is a golden period on tourism front in the history of Kashmir and we should cash in on this period.

“In the past few months, 80 lakh tourists have visited Kashmir, which is a record number compared to past 10 to 20 years.

“Flight operations too have broken all previous records. Today, all hotels are booked in advance and people of other states of India are finding it difficult to get an air ticket for Srinagar”, Sinha said.

On an average, 3,500 Shikaras row in the Dal Lake each day, he said, adding that the government is committed to ensuring that the lake is cleaned on a fast track basis.

