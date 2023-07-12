INDIA

80pc want plastic bags to be completely replaced by paper bags: Poll

NewsWire
0
0

Nearly 80 per cent of respondents want plastic bags to be completely replaced by paper bags, says a poll, involving over eight lakh responses across India.

It demonstrates the increasing consciousness surrounding the benefits of environmentally-friendly practices.

On the occasion of World Paper Bag Day, news aggregator Inshorts on Wednesday made public the nationwide poll it conducted to gauge people’s awareness and willingness to adopt paper bags as an alternative to plastic bags.

The day is celebrated annually on July 12 with an aim to spread awareness about the detrimental effects of plastic pollution and promote the adoption of eco-friendly alternatives.

According to the poll, close to 85 per cent of respondents are aware that single-use plastic bags are banned in India. The results also revealed that almost 79 per cent of respondents carry their own bags when they step out to shop for groceries and everyday items.

Moreover, 46 per cent of the people surveyed actively refuse to accept plastic bags when offered by shopkeepers. When asked if they were comfortable paying a small amount of money for paper bags provided by stores while shopping, as many as 62 per cent of people responded in the affirmative.

In fact, nearly 80 per cent of people surveyed believe that plastic bags should be replaced by paper bags in all stores as a step towards building a sustainable future.

The poll findings revealed that 53 per cent of respondents think that plastic bags are more convenient than paper bags.

However, when asked what factor prompted them to choose paper bags over plastic bags, 79 per cent cited environmental impact. On the contrary, 21 per cent of respondents said they preferred plastic bags over paper bags due to their durability and convenience.

The poll results clearly highlight that there is immense understanding among people about the harmful consequences of using plastic bags.

2023071237897

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gang Leaders left seething with rage on ‘MTV Roadies’ due to...

    Firing at Military Station in Punjab’s Bathinda, 4 dead

    Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Arora sent to ED custody till Dec...

    Ambulance delay led to historian’s death: Family