Nearly 80 per cent of respondents want plastic bags to be completely replaced by paper bags, says a poll, involving over eight lakh responses across India.

It demonstrates the increasing consciousness surrounding the benefits of environmentally-friendly practices.

On the occasion of World Paper Bag Day, news aggregator Inshorts on Wednesday made public the nationwide poll it conducted to gauge people’s awareness and willingness to adopt paper bags as an alternative to plastic bags.

The day is celebrated annually on July 12 with an aim to spread awareness about the detrimental effects of plastic pollution and promote the adoption of eco-friendly alternatives.

According to the poll, close to 85 per cent of respondents are aware that single-use plastic bags are banned in India. The results also revealed that almost 79 per cent of respondents carry their own bags when they step out to shop for groceries and everyday items.

Moreover, 46 per cent of the people surveyed actively refuse to accept plastic bags when offered by shopkeepers. When asked if they were comfortable paying a small amount of money for paper bags provided by stores while shopping, as many as 62 per cent of people responded in the affirmative.

In fact, nearly 80 per cent of people surveyed believe that plastic bags should be replaced by paper bags in all stores as a step towards building a sustainable future.

The poll findings revealed that 53 per cent of respondents think that plastic bags are more convenient than paper bags.

However, when asked what factor prompted them to choose paper bags over plastic bags, 79 per cent cited environmental impact. On the contrary, 21 per cent of respondents said they preferred plastic bags over paper bags due to their durability and convenience.

The poll results clearly highlight that there is immense understanding among people about the harmful consequences of using plastic bags.

