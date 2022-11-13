ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

’80s stars get together for a reunion at Jackie Shroff’s home

NewsWire
0
0

Over 30 stars from the south Indian film industries and Bollywood attended a reunion hosted by actors Jackie Shroff and Poonam Dhillon at their home in Mumbai.

The stars from the ’80s, who, as a practice, have a reunion every year to celebrate their friendship and camaraderie had suspended the practice after 2019 due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

The 10th year reunion in 2019 was hosted by Chiranjeevi in his fabulous Hyderabad home. Nearly 40 stars from South India and Bombay had attended that reunion. However, after that, due to the pandemic, the event was not held. This year, they revived the practice and met in Mumbai for their annual reunion.

Actors Poonam Dhillon and Jackie Shroff graciously hosted the actors from the four southern states. They invited a few of their colleagues from Bollywood too for the evening.

Just like every other year, the get together had a colour theme. This year, the theme was silver and orange for women and grey and orange for men. The venue decoration was Maharashtrian and the spread on the table included Maharashtrian delicacies.

The hosts, Poonam Dhillon and Jackie Shroff, did not spare any effort to prepare the venue in the theme colours and welcomed their guests.

The get together went on till the wee hours of the morning. The actors from the South performed for a medley. Poonam Dhillon had organised games and quiz. It was a fun-filled evening.

The celebrities who were part of the 11th ’80s actors reunion include Chiranjeevi, Rajkumar, Sarathkumar, Baghyaraj, Venkatesh, Arjun, Anil Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Naresh, Bhanuchandar, Suhasini Maniratnam, Khushboo, Ramya Krishnan, Lissy, Poornima Baghyaraj, Radha, Ambika, Saritha, Sumalatha, Shobana, Revathy, Nadia, Meenakshi Sheshadri, Tina Ambani and Madhoo.

20221113-113002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Iqbal Khan shares experience of shooting in Indore, visiting food...

    ‘Quo Vadis, Aida?’, ‘Flee’ win big at European Film Awards

    Kamal Haasan weighs in on language row, says ‘diversity is our...

    Jackie Shroff, Aadar Jain-starrer ‘Hello Charlie’ promises fun ride