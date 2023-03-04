INDIA

8,207 state-run schools in Bengal have student strength below 30

NewsWire
0
0

As many as 8,207 state-run schools in West Bengal are currently having a total student strength of 30 or less, as per statistics of the state Education Department.

Out of the 8,207 state-run schools, as many as 1,362 are higher secondary schools.

The fact has been revealed following initial findings of a survey conducted by the Education Department on the teacher-student ratio in different state-run schools.

According to Education Department sources, the initial findings of the survey, which is underway, have also revealed that the distribution of teachers among state-run schools in West Bengal had often been highly irrational.

“In simple terms, this means that while in certain schools there are few teachers compared to a high number of students enrolled there, in certain schools there are too many teachers against very few students,” an Education Department official said on condition of anonymity.

In fact, a debate has been going on for quite some time to merge schools with extremely low student strength with schools nearby which have enough student strengths and transfer the teachers to schools which require more teachers.

“Though this is the only way out to correct the menace of irrational teachers’ distribution among the state-run schools, it is doubtful as to how far this can be practically implemented because of tremendous political interference and pressure from all quarters,” the official said.

In fact, the matter of irrational distribution of teachers first came to light during the court hearing of a somewhat similar matter on February 17.

During the course of hearing, it came to the notice of Justice Biswajit Base that a school in Howrah district is having a total student strength of 13 with five teachers.

In sharp contrast, at another school in the same district, only eight teachers are catering to 550 students. This school is running without any proper teacher for crucial subjects like mathematics and geography.

Expressing regret over this irrational teacher to student ratio, Justice Basu had questioned the requirement of running schools with such few number of students. He also asked whether it is not better to withdraw the recognition of such schools and transfer the teachers posted there to schools running without adequate teaching staff.

20230304-221605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    As people get ready to eat out and shop, 3rd Covid...

    Ladakh resolution makes reset possible: Ex-envoy

    Environment Minister launches rally on wheels ‘India for Tigers’

    K’taka school files complaint against parents for falsely alleging promotion of...