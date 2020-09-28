824 more test corona positive in J&K, 17,601 active cases

Srinagar, Sep 28 (IANS) As many as 824 more coronavirus cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, taking its total cases to over 73,000 and active cases to 17,601.

The Information and Public Relations Department said 540 new cases were recorded in Jammu division and 284 in Kashmir division. The Union Territory’s total tally is 73,014.

So far, 54,264 patients have recovered, whereas 14 more fatalities took the COVID-19 death toll to 1,164.

Of the active cases, 10,161 are in Jammu division and 7,440 in Kashmir division.

–IANS

sq/tsb/bg