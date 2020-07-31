$82mn funding for 4 Brampton Transit projects

Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Catherine McKenna announced $45.3 million in federal funding for four Brampton Transit infrastructure initiatives.

According to reports, the city will contribute $30.3 million to the four projects.

McKenna was joined by Brampton South PC MPP Prabmeet Sarkaria and his Brampton West counterpart Amarjot Sandhu, representing the provincial government.

“Public transit allows Canadians (and) the residents of Brampton to get around in faster, cheaper and cleaner ways,” McKenna told the media gathered at the Sandalwood Transit facility. “This investment will improve the lives of Brampton residents.

“Today’s announcement is great news for Brampton and thousands of commuters that travel in, out and across our vibrant city each and every single day. Last summer, after careful review, we nominated these four public transit projects for funding through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure program. Today we celebrate the approval of these projects,” added Sarkaria.

One major element of the council’s future transit plans, a light rail transit (LRT) track through Brampton’s downtown remains unfunded and was not part of Tuesday’s announcement.

The provincial government is also providing $37.8 million to purchase over 30 new replacement buses, build a new downtown transit hub, refurbish 300 buses in the existing fleet and upgrade or install new security cameras in others.