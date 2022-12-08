The Delhi Police on Thursday said that they had busted an active network of auto thieves, suppliers, and a scrap dealer involved in 83 cases of motor vehicle theft across the national capital, with the arrest of six men.

Police said that they have also recovered more than 500 spare parts of various vehicles, including bike & scooty engines, shockers, batteries among others, which were kept in a warehouse in Dwarka’s Matiala area.

The accused have been identified as Hemant Kumar Gupta, who owns the warehouse, Gauhar Ali, Ankur Sharma, Satbir Singh, Suraj Kumar, and scrap dealer, Pawan Kumar.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka, M. Harsha Vardhan, on December 3, during the investigation of a case registered in Dabri police station, the police team received specific inputs regarding a warehouse in the area of Bindapur, where stolen vehicles are dismantled and their spare parts are selling in grey market.

A police team then reached the warehouse in Matiala village near Bindapur and found a huge haul of spare parts of vehicles and water meters. The entire warehouse was sealed by the police officials, said Vardhan.

On interrogation, warehouse owner, Gupta, who was nabbed from the spot, disclosed that he and his partner Gauhar used to purchase stolen vehicles from auto thieves and dismantle the vehicles into various parts there.

“They used to sell these spare parts of stolen vehicles to scrap dealer, Pawan Kumar. On the instance of Hemant, his partner Gauhar was also apprehended and on their instance, auto thieves, Ankur and Satyabir were also apprehended,” said the DCP.

Another auto thief Suraj Kumar and Pawan Kumar were also apprehended. At the time of their arrest, everyone was found riding or was in possession of stolen two-wheelers.

