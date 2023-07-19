INDIA

83% water supply schemes in flood-hit areas restored: Punjab minister

NewsWire
0
0

Over 83 percent of the water supply schemes of villages affected by floods have been repaired in Punjab, state Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa said on Wednesday.

He said 368 water supply schemes of south, north and central zone were affected due to flood and 308 schemes have been repaired till July 18 with the restoration rate being 83.69 per cent.

He said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has released Rs 10 crore for the repair of drinking water supply schemes and also directed to provide clean drinking water to the flood-affected people in all circumstances.

Jimpa said the remaining 60 water supply schemes will also be made operational soon.

2023071941834

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Qualcomm announces finalists of its Design in India Challenge

    Centre eases Covid guidelines for international travelers

    KTR seeks vaccine testing centre in Hyderabad to ramp up production

    Cyber criminals withdraw cash from 147 bank accounts in Jharkhand