Over 83 percent of the water supply schemes of villages affected by floods have been repaired in Punjab, state Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa said on Wednesday.

He said 368 water supply schemes of south, north and central zone were affected due to flood and 308 schemes have been repaired till July 18 with the restoration rate being 83.69 per cent.

He said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has released Rs 10 crore for the repair of drinking water supply schemes and also directed to provide clean drinking water to the flood-affected people in all circumstances.

Jimpa said the remaining 60 water supply schemes will also be made operational soon.

