Gujarat has lost 835 lives due to electrocution in the last three years, according to the figures disclosed in the state Assembly on Friday.

State Energy Minister Saurabh Patel informed the House that a total of 835 people died after being electrocuted during the last three years from October 1, 2017 to September 30, 2020. As mamy as 1,773 animals were also killed after they came in contact with naked power lines during the said period, the minister informed.

The maximum human casualty due to electrocution was reported from Surat district at 104, followed by Rajkot (53), Kutch (47), Amreli (41), Bharuch (38), Bhavnagar (37), Jamnagar (34), Morbi (33), Ahmedabad (32), and Surendranagar and Valsad (31 each).

The state government disbursed Rs 12.32 crore as compensation to the affected families and owners of the animals for the lives lost, the minister informed.

–IANS

amc/arm