Mudflows and landslides caused by heavy rains in southern Kyrgyzstan flooded 835 houses, and more than 1,000 people were evacuated, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the country said on Thursday.

Thus, 229 houses, one school, farm roads and a number of other social facilities were flooded in Alai region of Osh Oblast, and dozens of livestock died, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the data released by the ministry.

Also, 606 houses and 10 social facilities were flooded in two villages of Suzak region of Jalal-Abad Oblast, 1,063 people were evacuated.

In addition, landslides destroyed several roads in Naryn Oblast in the northeast of the country.

The ministry said that in connection with the emergency situations of the above three regions, all state agencies have been switched to an increased mode of operation.

The ministry noted that due to landslides and mudflows, the infrastructure of Osh, Jalal-Abad and Naryn oblasts suffered great material damage, with sections of farm roads washed out, bridges destroyed, and houses and farmlands flooded.

At the moment, work is underway to alleviate the consequences of the disaster. In addition to employees of the ministry and local authorities, military personnel are also involved.

