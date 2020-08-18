8,387 recoveries in K’taka, 7,665 new corona cases

Bengaluru, Aug 18 (IANS) Karnataka has registered a record 8,387 recoveries even as 7,665 new coronavirus cases increased the state’s total tally to 2.4 lakh, an official said on Tuesday.

“Today, 7,665 new cases were reported and 8,387 people discharged,” said Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey.

Continuing the daily trend, Bengaluru Urban recorded the highest 2,242 cases, raising the city’s tally to 94,106, of which 33,081 are still active.

Currently, Bengaluru accounts for 41 per cent of all active cases in Karnataka, gradually falling from around 62 per cent over the past couple of months.

Among other places, Ballari accounted for 673 new infections, followed by Udupi (421), Belagavi (395), Mysuru (357), Davangere (332), and Shivamogga (318).

Meanwhile, 139 more patients succumbed to the virus, raising the state’s death toll to 4,201.

On a positive note, 8,387 more patients recovered, taking total recoveries to 1,56,949.

Likewise, active cases came down to 79,782, with this figure fluctuating around the 80,000-mark for some days. Of the active cases, 697 patients are in the ICUs.

In order all Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases are taken seriously, the Health Department has decided that all such patients will be immediately provided with beds in government and private hospitals, irrespective of coronavirus status.

Pandey held an online meeting with government and private hospitals regarding this matter and issued directions.

“The Commissioner has also issued a circular that SARI patients will be transferred to Covid hospitals and admitted as potential Covid cases,” said an official.

To prevent hospitals from turning away persons with SARI symptoms and without Covid tests, Additional Chief Secretary Jawaid Akhtar held a meeting, in which it was decided that 15 Bengaluru hospitals — five government and 10 private — will be identified to admit such cases.

“They will reserve 143 beds in total, including beds with oxygen support and beds in the ICU with and without ventilators,” said the official.

The 15 hospitals include Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, Bowring & Lady Curzon Hospital, KC General Hospital, CV Raman General Hospital, and Jayanagar General Hospital.

Those in the private sector are Bangalore Baptist Hospital, Chinmay Mission Hospital, HBS Hospital Trust, ProMed Hospital, Sakra Hospital, Santhosh Hospital, Saptagiri Super Specialty Hospital, SSNMC Super Specialty Hospital, St Philomenas Hospital, and Vikram Hospital.

