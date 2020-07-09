84% say Vikas Dubey surrendered, finds IANS-CVoter Snap Poll

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) The arrest of fugitive Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey hundreds of kilometres away in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain makes the maximum number of people believe that it was a surrender and also highlights the inefficiency of the Uttar Pradesh Police, as per IANS-CVoter Snap poll.

On a question in the survey as to what does the arrest of Dubey in Ujjain prove, almost two thirds or 66.7 per cent of the respondents of the poll said that this shows UP Police’s inefficiency.

The remaining 33 per cent said this does not show the inefficiency of the UP Police.

Respondents also believe overwhelmingly that Dubey surrendered.

On a question whether it was the Madhya Pradesh Police was on alert and nabbed gangster Vikas Dubey or you think he himself went for a surrender because he was afraid of an encounter, 84.8 per cent respondents said that Dubey surrendered himself because he was afraid of an encounter. Only 15.2 per cent said that Madhya Pradesh Police was on alert and nabbed him.

People also overwhelmingly are of the view that Dubey has moles in the police department who helped him to run and escape.

To a question on whether Dubey’s moles are still there in the police department & government system who keep him informed and also helped him escape till Ujjain which is hundreds of kilometres away, as many as 89 per cent answered yes while only 11 per cent said no.

The poll had a sample size of 1,500.

According to the MP Police, VDubey reached the Mahakaal temple at Ujjain around8 a.m. and then informed the security men about his identity and asked them to inform the police.

Dubey has been on the run for almost a week, ever since the ambush and killing of eight police personnel in Kanpur. Police searched for him in Haryana, and Delhi, and kept a close watch on India-Nepal border.

As Uttar Pradesh Police officially confirmed the arrest of Dubey, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra took credit. Speaking to the media minutes after Dubey was whisked away to an unidentified location for medical examination and questioning, Mishra said: “Hamari police kisi ko nahin chhodti. Hamare jaanbaaz police jawanon ne usey dhar dabocha (Our police never lets any criminal go scot-free. They have nabbed him).”

