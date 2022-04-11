An 84-year-old woman in Kerala refused to lodge a complaint against her alcoholic son who regularly abused her in an inebriated state.

The victim, Omana, lives with her two sons near Kollam, around 80 kms from here. The accused, Omanakuttan’s behaviour went viral when his neighbour filmed him beating up his mother and posted it on social media.

As per village councillor Pradeep, this has been happening for a while now.

“She has two sons and lives with them. While one does not abuse her, Omanakuttan does it regularly. Everyone knows this, but even after the most recent incident, she did not lodge any complaint. This episode would have also gone unnoticed, if the assault video had not gone viral.

“On several occasions we asked her to let us know if she needed help, but she refused our assistance. She goes to work at this age to earn money for her son,” Pradeep said, adding that in the past whenever she suffered injuries, she told the doctors she fell down.”

Even after the video went viral, Omana refused to lodge a complaint against her son. However, the police, based on the video, detained Omanakuttan on Sunday evening and are now waiting for the victim’s injuries certificate to see if a case can be registered.

20220411-142804