Task force to study ways to revamp tow truck industry

Ontario is setting up a task force to examine ways to reform the tow truck industry.

The Monday afternoon announcement comes as at least two police forces conduct major investigations linked to tow truck operations.

One probe by the Toronto Police has already resulted in charges against 11 people including one of the force’s own officers, while another led by York Regional Police has dismantled several alleged organized crime rings and resulted in charges including murder.

Premier Doug Ford says the province is alarmed by the recent violence and says the task force will help make the industry safer.

Late last year, Ontario’s tow truck association implored the province to implement provincial licences and a set of standards amid violence and chaos in the industry.

At the time, President of the Provincial Towing Association of Ontario (PTAO) Mark Graves said “bad apples” are taking advantage of the industry because of a lack of regulations that allow nearly anyone to operate a tow truck.

“We’ve had murders, vehicles burned,” he said. “It hasn’t escalated outside the industry. But we really want to try to get a handle on this before it does.”

The association represents around 150 towing companies in the province, but Graves said there’s no concrete way of knowing how many there actually are in Ontario.

He said the market is becoming saturated, which is causing some drivers to fight for business and creating turf wars in the industry.

In June 2019, Toronto police announced the arrest of 73 people, including tow truck drivers, in connection with an organized crime investigation. -CINEWS