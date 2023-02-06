INDIA

846 domestic, 458 international flights delayed at IGI airport in Dec-Jan

A total of 20 domestic departures, three international departures, 31 domestic arrivals and three international arrivals were cancelled at IGI Airport in December 2022 and January 2023, while 13 flights were diverted, 846 domestic flights and 458 international flights delayed, the Parliament was told on Monday.

Fog and congestion may lead to delays as well as diversion of flights which lead to increase of operating costs of the airlines which are part of their financial statements, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Gen V.K. Singh (retd) told the Rajya Sabha in a reply to a question.

In order to avoid flight disruption due to fog in winter season, the DGCA conducted stakeholders annual meeting prior to commencement of fog period with airline operators, and aerodrome operators including defence, Air Navigation service providers, and Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) to ensure safe and smooth conduct of flight operations during fog.

All airlines were directed to roster only those pilots who are qualified for CAT-II/ III and certified for LVTO for operating flight between the time period 9 p.m. to 10 a.m. (IST) of following day during the fog period. Further, the DGCA checked the preparedness of aerodrome and ATM facilities during scheduled surveillance inspections, said the reply.

