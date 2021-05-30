More than 85 per cent of the households in Andhra Pradesh were benefited by the schemes implemented by the YSR Congress Party government during the last two years, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Sunday.

He said out of 1,64, 68,591 households, 1,41,52,386 households were benefited by one of the schemes of the government, while Rs 95,528 crore has been directly given to the people through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes and another Rs 37,197 crore indirectly through other various schemes like YSR Arogyasri, Jagananna Thodu, Gorumudha, and YSR Sampoorna Poshana etc, totalling to 1.31 lakh crore.

He said that this 1.3 lakh crore has been spent without any scope for corruption with transparency and every scheme has been delivered at the door step of the beneficiaries.

On the occasion of completion of his two years, Jagan Mohan Reddy released a letter and a document highlighting the poll promises fulfilled.

He said he has completed two years in office by the grace of God and people’s support and added that his two years term was satisfactory.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said all these schemes were implemented with the help of every village/ward volunteer, every employee of village/ward secretariats and government employees including district collectors.

He said two documents will be shared to every house through volunteers — the letter written to the women in a family which will have details of schemes benefitting the family and the other containing the details of the election manifesto promises that were fulfilled in the last two years of governance. He said he has considered election manifesto as the Bible, Quran and Gita and worked to fulfill every promise made in it.

The Chief Minister said he was proud to say that 94.5 percent of the election manifesto promises were fulfilled and it will be shared to every household as a document. He said women were the beneficiaries of 66 percent of the welfare schemes and all these details will be shared to every household through volunteers. Thanking everyone for their support during the last two years, he said he prayed to the god to give strength to fulfill all the dreams in the coming three years.

Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Mekathoti Sucharitha, Dharmana Krishnadas, Amjad Basha, Alla Krishna Srinivas, Shankar Narayana, the Government Advisor (Public Affairs), MLAs Jogi Ramesh, Vidadala Rajini, Women Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma and other officials were present on the occasion.

–IANS

ms/vd