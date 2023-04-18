WORLD

85-year-old white man charged in shooting of black teenager in US

An 85-year-old white man who shot a Black teenager at his front door last week in Kansas City of US’ Missouri state, has been charged with armed assault, Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson of Clay County said.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday, Thompson said Andrew Lester shot 16-year-old Ralph Yarl Thursday night in a neighbourhood in north Kansas City, Xinhua news agency reported.

Yarl was sent to pick up his twin younger brothers. He approached the wrong house and rang the doorbell. Lester came to the door and shot Yarl in the head, and then shot him again, local media reported.

Yarl approached three different homes before getting help. He was released from the hospital Sunday and is recovering at home.

Lester was taken into custody Thursday but released the next day after consultation with the prosecutor’s office, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said at a news conference on Sunday. The firearm used was found at the home.

Thompson said race was not a factor in the shooting.

Protests were staged Sunday in Kansas City, in hope of bringing attention to the shooting.

