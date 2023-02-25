INDIA

85th Congress plenary: Priyanka arrives in Raipur

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi arrived in Raipur on Saturday to attend the party’s 85th plenary session.

Gandhi was received by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and party state president Mohan Markam at the airport.

Leaders of Uttar Pradesh Congress Nasimuddin Siddiqui, Ajay Rai, state president Brij Lal Khabri were also present at the airport.

On day two of the plenary, three resolutions — political, economic and international — will be taken up.

The session will commence with an opening address by Party president Mallikarjun Kharge followed by debates on issues put forth by the subject committee.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, in her capacity as chairman of the parliamentary party, will also address the plenary.

The party will also debate the Constitutional resolution and amend its Constitution to give proper representation to the SCs, STs, OBCs, minorities, women, and those below 50 years in the Congress Working Committee — the party’s top decision-making body.

