87 fresh Covid-19 cases in Agra

Agra, Sep 6 (IANS) With 87 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the total number has now gone up to 3,291 in the Taj city. While 2,584 have recovered and there have been 109 deaths so far. The number of active cases in the district is 598.

District Magistrate P.N. Singh said the total number of samples collected for testing is now 1,30,530. The recovery rate is 78.52 per cent, while the sample positivity rate is 2.52 per cent.

Health department officials said 320 samples from 10 spots were collected on Saturday as part of the three-day Sero-survey in the district.

Meanwhile, there are no plans to reopen schools and the historical monuments immediately. Only the Taj Mahal and the Agra Fort are presently closed.

The DRM office has indicated that scores of trains would resume operations from September 12, particularly south-bound.

Health activists in the city, however, expressed concern over the increasing complacency displayed by the locals who have been flocking the markets without masks and violating social distancing norms.

