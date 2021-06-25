With 871 recoveries and 498 new Covid cases in J&K on Friday, recoveries outnumbered new cases during the last 24 hours.

Officials said 209 cases and five deaths were reported from the Jammu division and 289 cases and five deaths from the Kashmir division.

One more confirmed case of black fungus was reported, taking the total to 28.

As many as 313,974 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 303,526 have recovered, and 4,291 have succumbed.

There are 6,157 active cases — 2,380 in the Jammu division, and 3,777 in the Kashmir division.

–IANS

