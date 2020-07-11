872 new corona cases in Gujarat, 10,308 active cases

Gandhinagar, July 11 (IANS) As many as 872 new coronavirus cases took Gujarat’s total tally to 41,027 on Saturday, while 10 more COVID-19 casualties increased the death toll to 2,034.

As many as 502 patients were discharged on Saturday, taking the total cured patients to 28,685.

There are 10,308 active cases in Gujarat, of which the condition of 10,235 patients is stable, whereas 73 critical patients are still on ventilators.

In 11 days of July, Gujarat has recorded almost 8,400 corona cases, almost every day with a new record. With an average of over 762 cases daily, the state has registered 8,384 positive cases in July so far.

Surat, the new corona hotspot, recorded 270 cases (over 31 per cent). Ahmedabad had 178 new cases, followed by Vadodara 72, Bhavnagar 49, Rajkot 41, Gandhinagar 28, Junagadh 24, Bharuch 23, Kheda 19, Valsad and Navsari 17 each, Banaskantha 12, Jamnagar 11, Kutch and Surendranagar 10 each, Sabarkantha 9, Anand and Gir-Somnath 8 each, Narmada and Morbi 7 each, Mahisagar 6, Panchmahals and Patan 5 each, Amreli and Aravalli 4 each, Dahod 3, Botad 2, and Chhota Udepur, Devbhoomi Dwarka, and Porbandar one case each.

Of the 10 casualties reported in the state on Saturday, four were in Ahmedabad, three in Surat and one patient each in Dahod, Kutch and Patan.

Of the state’s 2,034 corona deaths, Ahmedabad accounts for 1,520 casualties. A total of 213 COVID-19 patients died in Surat, 53 in Vadodara, 33 in Gandhinagar, 24 in Aravalli, 19 in Patan, 16 in Panchmahals, 14 each in Rajkot, Mahesana and Banaskantha, 13 each in Bhavnagar, Anand and Kheda, and 11 in Bharuch.

The death toll rate of Ahmedabad — which used to be around 81% of the total — had come down to 74.72% on Friday. Gujarat’s mortality rate is 4.95%, still one of the highest in the country.

On Saturday, 7,717 more RT-PCR tests were done, taking the state’s total to 4,57,066 RT-PCR tests. Of the total, 4,16,039 samples tested negative.

As many as 3,16,774 persons are quarantined in Gujarat, including 3,13,964 at home and 2,810 in government facilities.

–IANS

amc/tsb