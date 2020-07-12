879 fresh Covid cases take Gujarat’s tally close to 42K

Gandhinagar, July 12 (IANS) Gujarat once again recorded the highest spike of 879 coronavirus cases, taking the total count close to 42,000-mark, state health officials said on Sunday. Gujarat’s total fatalities has now reached 2,047 with 13 more succumbing to the virus on Sunday.

It has been just 12 days of July and Gujarat has witnessed over 9,000 positive cases, almost each day setting a new record. With an average of nearly 772 cases daily, the state has registered 9,263 positive cases in the month of July only.

Surat, the new hotspot is also witnessing highest daily spike each day, registering over 28.5 per cent of positive cases. The Diamond City added 251 cases on Sunday, while on the declining trend, Ahmedabad saw 172 new cases.

Ahmedabad was followed by Vadodara (75), Bhavnagar and Rajkot (46 each), Junagadh (42), Gandhinagar (29), Mahesana (23), Surendranagar (21), Morbi (19), Kheda, Valsad and Amreli (16 each), Bharuch (14), Banaskantha (13), Anand and Navsari (11 each), Panchmahals (10), Dahod (9), Kutch (7), Jamnagar and Gir-Somnath (6 each), Botad (5), Patan (4), Chhota Udepur and Sabarkantha (3 each), Tapi and Aravalli (2 each) and Mahisagar with one positive case.

Sunday saw 13 casualties reported in the state, where five patients died in Surat, four in Ahmedabad, two in Junagadh and one patient each died in Kheda and Rajkot due to Covid-19.

The total number of Corona deaths in Ahmedabad has reached 1,524, while 218 have died in Surat, 53 in Vadodara, 33 in Gandhinagar, 24 in Aravalli, 19 in Patan, 16 in Panchmahals, 15 in Rajkot, 14 each in Mahesana, Kheda and Banaskantha, 13 each in Bhavnagar and Anand and 11 have died in Bharuch.

The death toll rate of Ahmedabad which used to be around 81 per cent of the total is gradually declining. On Sunday, it has come down a bit to 74.45 per cent. Gujarat’s mortality rate is 4.88 per cent, though down a little bit, but still one of the highest in the country.

On Sunday, the health authorities carried out 7,580 RT-PCR tests. Till now the health authorities have conducted 4,64,646 RT-PCR tests. A total of 513 patients were discharged on Saturday. Till now, a total of 29,189 patients have been discharged after recovery.

There are 10,661 active cases, out of which the condition of 10,594 is stable, whereas 67 critical patients are still on ventilator.

Right now, there are over 3.25 lakh people quarantined in the state — 3,22,788 are home quarantined and 2,654 in government facilities.

–IANS

