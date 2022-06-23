The Ministry of Railways on Thursday said that the world’s highest rail bridge, which is being built over river Chenab in Jammu and Kashmir will soon bring all weather rail connectivity to Kashmir.

The bridge will provide the much needed all weather connectivity between Kashmir and the rest of the country.

“With 88 per cent completion of deck launching, Chenab bridge will soon bring all weather rail connectivity to Kashmir”, informed the Ministry of Railways on its official twitter handle.

This bridge is the world’s highest railway bridge and is part of the ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link (USBRL) project carried out by Northern Railways at an estimated cost of Rs 28,000 crore.

