89.25% students qualify West Bengal Higher Secondary Board exam

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) announced the results of the Class 12 board examination for 2023 on Wednesday with 89.25 per cent candidates qualifying in the examination.

According to the WBCHSE president Dr Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, the pass percentage had been higher in case of boys with a record 91.86 per cent. The pass percentage in case of girls had been 87.26 per cent.

According to him, from a total of 87 candidates in the top 10 list, 18 are from Hooghly district, the highest among districts in West Bengal. The pass percentage had been maximum in East Midnapore district.

Subhrangshu Sardar from Ramakrishna Mission, Narendrapur has secured the first position this year with 99.20 per cent. “His combination of subjects was quite interesting: English, Bengali, Economics, Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Science,” Bhattacharjee said.

This year, the total number of candidates were 8,52,444, out of which 8,24,891 appeared in the examination. A total of 8,24,891 students qualified.

“This was the first major board examination by the candidates this year, since they could not appear for the secondary examination two years back because of the COVID-19 lockdown situation,” Bhattacharjee said.

