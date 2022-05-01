WORLD

89 suspects arrested over deadly violence in Ethiopia city

Ethiopian security forces have arrested 89 suspects in connection with deadly violence in an eastern city, local officials said.

In a statement on Saturday, Dire Dawa city administration communication bureau said the suspects are accused of involvement in deadly violence that occurred on Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The statement said extremist bodies who wanted to disturb the harmony of the Christian and Muslim communities in the city instigated violence that left a four-year-old child dead and 22 security forces injured.

The statement further said there was extensive property damage in the violence that broke out after Friday prayers.

Tension has been rising across Ethiopia after deadly violence between the Christian and Muslim communities in the northern city of Gonder on April 26 left at least 20 dead.

The violence in Gonder was triggered by a longstanding competing ownership of land around a cemetery by members of both the communities.

Ethiopian Security forces have disclosed 373 suspects have been arrested so far in connection with the deadly violence in Gonder city.

