89,562 fined for not wearing masks in Gurugram since March

As many as 89,562 people have been challaned in Gurugram for not wearing face masks and fine worth Rs 4.47 crore has been collected from the violators since March, the police said on Friday.

In the previous month itself, 22,817 people were fined for not wearning masks across the district.

Wearing masks has been made compulsory for everyone in the city and so far the police have acted against people in the markets and crowded places.

“Strict directions have been issued to implement Covid norms effectively to curb the number of corona cases in Gurugram. During the festive session also, several police teams were on their task not only to issue challan for violating norms but also to make people aware about the seriousness of the deadly virus,” said K.K. Rao, Gurugram police commissioner.

He also said that the police have encouraged people to use masks in the markets and other crowded places. “The police patrolling vehicles across the district are also keeping an eye on offenders, the police will also distribute face masks among the people and urge them to maintain social distancing,” Rao added.

Apart from police personnel, the district administration has also authorised magistrates, tehsildars, naib tehsildars, BDPOs and executive officers of Municipal Committees to fine residents for violating the guidelines issued under the Epidemic Disease Act.

Meanwhile, according to the district health department, 793 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Friday taking the total tally to 42,618 out of which 36,877 people have recovered.

The Covid-19 death toll has reached 256 in the district including three who died on Friday.

–IANS

str/rt