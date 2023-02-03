BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

9.2 lakh metric tonnes of wheat sold through e-auction by FCI

NewsWire
0
0

Over 1,150 bidders participated in the first week of e-auction of wheat and a quantity of 9.2 lakh metric tonnes was sold across the country by Food Corporation of India (FCI).

In the first week of e-auction, quantities ranging from of 100 to 499 million tonnes attracted maximum demand.

After this, the demand was for quantities of 500-1,000 million tonnes, followed by that of 50-100 million tonnes, thus indicating that small and medium flour millers and traders actively participated in the auction.

Only 27 bids were received for the maximum quantity of 3,000 million tonnes.

Sale of wheat through e-auction will continue throughout the country on every Wednesday till the second week of March 2023.

In order to address the issue of rising price of wheat and atta in the country, the committee of ministers led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah had suggested sale of wheat through e-auction.

Subsequent, the FCI has offered 22 lakh metric tonnes of wheat out of 25 lakh metric tonnes under e-auction.

20230203-162404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Asmbhav’ Summit to raise voice against foreign e-com retailers

    WhatsApp incubator programme announces its top 10 incubatees

    Ratan Tata pays rich tributes to ex-Tata honcho Krishna Kumar, funeral...

    Infections-restrictions-vaccinations to vary state fiscal outcomes: ICRA