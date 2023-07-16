INDIA

9 CRPF troopers injured in road accident in J&K's Ganderbal

Nine Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers were injured on Sunday in a road accident in J&K’s Ganderbal district.

Police sources said that the CRPF troopers were injured in the accident in the Nilgrad area of Sonamarg when their vehicle rolled down into the Sindh stream.

“The accident took place near the helipad in the Nilgrad area. All the occupants of the vehicle sustained injuries.

“They have been shifted to the hospital at Baltal base camp for treatment,” sources said.

The CRPF troopers were deployed on Amarnath Yatra duties.

