WORLD

9 detained after China restaurant blast kills 31 (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

Nine people were detained in Thursday over a massive explosion at a barbecue restaurant in China’s Yinchuan city which killed at least 31 people.

Authorities said that the detained persons included the owner of the Fuyang Barbecue Restaurant, as well as staffers and shareholders of the eatery, reports Xinhua news agency.

Assets of the nine people have also been frozen.

Verification of the identities of the victims is underway and local authorities are also conducting an investigation into the cause of the accident.

The explosion occurred at around 8.40 p.m. on Wednesday due to an alleged gas leak at the restaurant which is part of a cluster of eateries and entertainment venues in Yinchuan, the capital of the Ningxia autonomous region.

Seven injured persons are currently being treated at a hospital.

The detentions came shortly after President Xi Jinping demanded to hold the relevant people accountable in accordance with the law.

He also called for maximum efforts in treating the wounded and boosting safety measures.

“We must do our best to rescue the injured and reassure the families of the casualties, identify the cause of the accident as soon as possible, and seriously pursue responsibility according to the law,” the BBC quoted Xi as saying.

Fire and rescue services dispatched more than 100 personnel and 20 vehicles to the scene, the Ministry of Emergency Management said.

The rescue operation lasted until 4 a.m. on Thursday.

20230622-125606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Philippine unemployment rate rose slightly at 4.3% in Dec 2022

    Football: Inter defend Supercoppa title win 3-0 win over rivals AC...

    1 million vaccine doses to arrive in Pak on Sunday

    South Sudanese troops arrive in Congo under EAC regional force mandate