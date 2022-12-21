In multiple operations, the sleuths of Delhi Police have arrested nine drug peddlers after a manhunt of 2,000 kms, said an official on Wednesday.

Police have recovered 2.4 kgs of heroin and 1.1 kgs Malana charas from the possession of the accused.

In the first operation, the Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Delhi Police busted a drug cartel indulged in supply of contraband (heroin) from Jharkhand to the national capital.

“Inputs were being received regularly about the presence of inter-state drug peddlers operating in the Connaught Place and New Delhi Railway Station areas targeting the local people as well as foreign nationals visiting the area,” said Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (crime).

“A unique strategy was adopted by the ANTF by deploying its sleuths in vendor attires in the infested area. The one-month long operation yielded the desired result and the team nabbed Jaikishan Pandey alias Chikna. A total of 260 grams of heroin was recovered from his possession,” said the Special CP.

At his instance, Ranjeet Kumar alias Cheera was arrested from Palwal, Haryana. Further, at the instance of Ranjeet, Anwar- a resident of Raghubir Nagar, Tagore Garden- was arrested.

On interrogation, Jaikishan disclosed that he used to procure heroin in bulk from Ranjeet and further sell it to youngsters in New Delhi Railway Station and surrounding areas through his associates, whom he hired on daily wages.

Ranjeet used to procure drugs from Anwar and supply it to various areas of Delhi.

In another operation, the Delhi Police arrested three people, and claimed to have unearthed the nexus of interstate drug suppliers in the national capital.

Police said that 2.089 kg fine quality heroin was also seized and cash earned by selling of drugs amounting Rs 1,80,750 was also recovered.

According to a senior police official, information regarding drug trafficking syndicates supplying contraband in Delhi-NCR was received after comprehensive ground work. A raid was coordinated and drug supplier Shahban was nabbed with 2 kg of heroin.

During the police custody, at the instance of Shahban, Anita alias Kallo, a resident of Railway Line, Kishan Ganj was arrested and 89 grams of heroin was recovered.

“After the disclosure statement of Anita, Chand Babu, a resident of village Raiya Nangla, Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh was apprehended from the village.

In the third operation, the nexus of interstate drug suppliers indulged in supplying Malana Charas from Himachal Pradesh to Delhi-NCR was busted and 1.1 kg fine super quality Malana Charas was seized from the possession of two accused.

“A raid was coordinated and two drug suppliers Dharmender Pal Singh and Dinesh Chadda were nabbed. Further, their source of contraband Bhiru Thakur was also also arrested from Kullu, Himachal Pradesh (HP),” said the official.

