INDIA

9 Gujarat Vidyapith trustees resign over ‘haste’ in Chancellor appointment

NewsWire
0
0

Nine trustees of the Gujarat Vidyapith on Monday, in a joint statement, announced their resignations to protest the “undue haste” shown in selection of new Chancellor of the university under “political pressure”.

On October 4, the Vidyapith’s board of trustees met and a resolution was passed, by majority vote, to invite Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat as Chancellor of the institute, founded by Mahatma Gandhi on October 18, 1920.

Those resigned from the board of trustees are Narshibhai Hathila, Sudarshan Iyangar, Dr. Anamik Shah, Dr. Mandaben Parikh, Uttambhai Parmar, Chaitanya Bhatt, Neetaben Hardikar, Michal Mazgaonkar, and Kapil Shah.

In a joint statement they stated: “The decision to select new Chancellor was taken in undue haste, under political pressure, out of fear of intimidation, in total disregarding of due process, avoiding need for dialogue as well as without considering other possible names. All values and principles were sacrificed at the altar of expediency… what has happened has happened is indeed, sad, shocking, and unbecoming for an institute of such pedigree.”

“In the last five years the state has changed decisively, it has been subjected bureaucratic heavy-handedness. We are told that unreasonable demands relating to Chancellor’s appointment were made by certain officers. These ranged from the appointee must not be an adherent of certain ‘religion’, ‘he must not be opposed to certain individual’, to later a minister and party people stating that ‘Vidyapith’s representations will be heard only if ‘Mr. X’ is appointed as Chancellor’.”

20221017-201604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Padma awards to classical singer Pt Chhannulal Mishra, Sushma Swaraj, Mary...

    Congress hints alliance with BTP against local leaders’ wishes

    Communal violence BJP’s strategy to divert attention from real issues: Kamal...

    Oppn will resist voting rights to non-locals in J&K: Farooq Abdullah...