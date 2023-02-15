INDIA

9, including 2 IDBI bank officials, awarded various jail terms by CBI court

NewsWire
0
0

A special CBI court in Visakhapatnam awarded various jail terms to nine accused including the then AGM, Assistant Manager of IDBI Bank, five private persons and two private firms in connection with a loan fraud case.

The court sentenced Surendranath Datti and Dwibhashyam Karthik both then Assistant General Manager-cum-Centre Head, IDBI Bank Ltd to undergo two years rigorous imprisonment.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 60,000 on Datti and Rs 30,000 on Karthik.

The CBI had registered a case on the allegations that Datti and Karthik in connivance with the borrowers, Panel Valuers and others had sanctioned and disbursed the loans to ineligible borrowers by accepting fake income tax returns, ignoring adverse CIBIL reports, violating the laid down procedures and norms of IDBI bank.

By this the accused caused a total loss of Rs 99.21 lakh to IDBI Bank Limited.

20230215-195001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    One held with gold worth Rs 31 lakh at Chennai airport

    3,000 students to parade at Veer Bal Diwas event on Monday

    Nadda launches BJYM Doctor Helpline for Covid patients

    British-era bridge collapses in MP, no fatality reported