9 injured in mass shooting in Florida’s Hollywood Broadwalk

Nine people, including minors, were injured after a mass shooting at the Hollywood Broadwalk in Florida, a media report said.

The shooting incident happened on Monday evening in the 1200 block of N. Broadwalk. At least 3 of those shooting victims, who were transported to area hospitals, are minors, CBS News reported.

At 6:41 p.m., an area live cam showed people running away frantically from the scene.

It started with an altercation between two groups, which escalated to shots being fired, the media outlet reported, citing Hollywood officials.

One person of interest has been detained and police are currently looking for a second individual.

The condition of the shooting victims is currently unknown.

Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy, in a statement, said, “Thank you to the good Samaritans, paramedics, police and emergency room doctors and nurses for their immediate response to aid the victims of today’s shooting.”

