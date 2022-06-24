The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday sacked 9 officials of the Housing and Urban Development Department on charges of corruption.

“The charges against the said officers, confirmed by the departmental committees and upheld by the designated review committee under Article 226(2), include misappropriation of funds, falsification of records and raising fake bills, allowing illegal constructions, committing financial irregularities and making illegal appointments during their tenure in various urban local bodies. Most of the officials have faced probes by the anti-corruption bureau and were also suspended,” the order said.

The government has invoked the article of service regulation rules that permits premature retirement of employees who have served for 22 years or attained the age of 48 years.

The article is basically intended to remove deadwood from public service.

