INDIASCI-TECH

9 J&K students participate in NASA’s global asteroid search campaign

NewsWire
0
0

Nine students of Jammu and Kashmir, for the first time, participated in a global asteroid search campaign as part of NASA’s citizen science project.

Officials said nine students of a private school in Kathua district participated in the campaign.

“The campaign was organised by Delhi-based Homi Lab in association with the International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC) from October 21 to November 15”, Homi Lab said in a press release.

A lab spokesperson of the lab said this was the first time that a school from the Kathua district has participated in the NASA campaign.

“As part of NASA’s citizen science project that is conducted by Hardin Simmons University, US, under this programme, IASC and Homi Lab deployed a unique platform that gave selected participants a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to discover real near-Earth objects and Main Belt asteroids. Outreach and training support was extended by Kalam Centre, Delhi.

“A total of 105 participants from nine countries were selected across the globe through a rigorous screening process and were later trained to analyse data and spot potential asteroids close to the earth.

“At the end of the campaign, young minds made path-breaking contributions to NASA’s Near-Earth Object (NEO) Programme and discovered three preliminary asteroids. Preliminary discoveries are the first observations of asteroids found in the main belt located between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter which need further confirmation to go to provisional status,” the press release said.

It said this usually takes up to five years after which the asteroid can be officially catalogued by the Minor Planet Centre, of the International Astronomical Union (IAU).

The release also said selected participants were provided highly specialised training.

“The software used to analyse images from the ‘Pan Starrs’ (The Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System) telescope, located in Hawaii, UA. It uses a 1.8 m (60 inch) telescope to survey the sky to look for asteroids, comets, and Near-Earth Objects (NEO)”, the press release added.A

Homi Lab founder and CEO, Srijan Pal Singh, congratulated the students and said “these discoveries are crucial contributions to our knowledge of the cosmos around us”.

20221219-213002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Actor, BJP leader Khushboo praises K’taka govt’s stand on ‘freeing temples’

    Bank cashier in Hyderabad decamps with over Rs 22 lakh

    Ways technology can help transform mental health in the workplace

    Depression crosses over Myanmar coast, Andamans to see rain