9 Kenyan women held at Mumbai airport with gold worth Rs 9.43 cr

Nine Kenyan women passengers have been arrested at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai for allegedly smuggling 18.28 kg gold valued at Rs 9.43 crore, an official said.

According to official information, they were held on April 25.

Their intention was to create chaos at the security area for the smooth passage. However, their plan was foiled by the Customs officials who were aware about their tricks.

“Mumbai Air Intelligence unit intercepted nine Kenyan women passengers and recovered 18.28 kg gold valued at around Rs 9.43 crore. The gold was sought to be smuggled by creating ruckus,” the official said.

The official added that the recovered gold has been seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act. All the women have been placed under arrest as per Section 104 of the Customs Act.

