INDIA

9 killed, 25 injured in Gujarat road accident

NewsWire
0
0

At least nine people were killed and 25 others injured on Saturday when a mini bus collided with an SUV in Gujarat’s Navsari, officials said.

Navsari rural Police Inspector D.K. Patel told reporters that the accident took place on the national highway 48 near Vesma circle.

The Fortuner SUV was heading towards Ankleshwar from Valsad, whereas the luxury mini bus was on its way to Valsad from Ahmedabad.

Patel said that the bus driver had suffered a heart attack stroke which led to the accident.

Of the nine victims, eight were travelling in the SUV and one a bus passenger.

Seven of the SUV victims died on the spot, while one passed away in the hospital during treatment. A ninth passenger in the SUV is said to be in critical condition.

Primary information says that the nine people in the SUV were from Prolife Bio-Chemical LTd, Ankleshwar.

Meanwhile, the bus passengers were from Valsad and were returning home after visiting the BAPS sect event in Ahmedabad.

There were a total of 30 passengers in the bus, of which 25 were injured.

Of the 25, 17 were shifted to Valsad and eight others are being treated at the Navsari hospital.

20221231-094603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    63 moons to discontinue tech support to MCX after Sep 30

    AICF legal expenses in FY22 at half a crore rupees, says...

    Akasa Air takes delivery of first of its 72 aircraft from...

    High on weed and ‘Insta mania’, youngsters meet tragic ends in...