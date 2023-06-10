WORLD

9 killed in Mogadishu hotel attack

NewsWire
0
0

At least nine people were killed and 10 others injured in an attack at a beach hotel in Mogadishu, the Somalisan police confirmed on Saturday.

In a statement, the police said that security forces ended a seven-hour siege at Pearl Beach Hotel located inside Lido Beach after killing all the seven al-Shabaab fighters involved in the Friday night attack, reports Xinhua news agency.

The police said six civilians and three security officers were among those killed in the incident, which started at around 7.55 p.m. on Friday night at Lido Beach that is frequented by prominent persons.

The police said 84 people, including children, women and elders who were trapped in the hotel, were safely rescued by the forces.

Witnesses said two suicide bombers wearing explosive vests wrapped around their waists blew themselves up at the hotel entrance where hundreds of guests were seated.

Lido Beach is a popular hangout spot surrounded by beach hotels and restaurants, which are a favourite for many Somalis.

Al-Shabaab militants claimed responsibility for the latest attack in Mogadishu, saying its fighters targeted guests who were holed up in the hotel.

20230610-150005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Australia’s inflation expected to peak towards end of year, persist for...

    FIFA World Cup: Neymar in “excellent” shape, says Brazil teammate Marquinhos

    Israel launches 1st direct flight route to Ireland

    British PM describes Russia as a great nation and power