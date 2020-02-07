9 killed in Odisha after bus makes contact with live wire

Bhubaneswar, Feb 9 (IANS) At least nine people were electrocuted to death and about 25 were injured on Sunday when a bus caught fire after coming in contact with an overhead power transmission line in Odisha”s Ganjam district on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place near Nandarajpur under the Golanthara police limits of Ganjam district.

Expressing his condolences over the incident, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of the kin of the deceased.

He also announced free medical treatment to the injured, said a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

The passengers were on their way to attend an engagement ceremony when the bus came in contact with an 11 KV power transmission line.

Berhampur Superintendent of Police (SP) Pinak Mishra said the injured have been admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

Five of the injured were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Transport Minister Padmanabh Behera said that an inquiry would be conducted into the incident and action would be taken accordingly.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi condoled the deaths in the mishap.

Pradhan also sought a thorough probe into the tragedy.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Niranjan Patnaik expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

