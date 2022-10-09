SOUTH ASIAWORLD

9 killed in roof collapse in Pakistan

NewsWire
0
0

Nine people were killed on Sunday as the roof of their house collapsed in Pakistan’s northern Chilas city of Gilgit-Baltistan region, local media reported.

Police told the media that the incident took place early morning in the Bonardas area of the city, resulting in the death of nine people from the same family, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to police, local people immediately rushed to the site after the collapse and after around two hours of rescue efforts, the bodies were retrieved.

The rescue workers and local officials shifted the bodies to a local hospital, local media reported.

The deceased included a wife, four sons and four daughters, it added.

20221009-172203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pak rupee being circulated in many Afghan provinces

    Pak great Inzamam-ul Haq advises Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman to score...

    Imran praises India’s foreign policy

    Women’s Asia Cup: Jemimah makes career-best 76 in India’s convincing 41-run...