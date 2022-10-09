Nine people were killed on Sunday as the roof of their house collapsed in Pakistan’s northern Chilas city of Gilgit-Baltistan region, local media reported.

Police told the media that the incident took place early morning in the Bonardas area of the city, resulting in the death of nine people from the same family, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to police, local people immediately rushed to the site after the collapse and after around two hours of rescue efforts, the bodies were retrieved.

The rescue workers and local officials shifted the bodies to a local hospital, local media reported.

The deceased included a wife, four sons and four daughters, it added.

