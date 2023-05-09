A Delhi court on Tuesday handed a seven-year jail term to nine men, who were convicted in March in a case relating to 2020 North-East Delhi riots, for the offences of rioting and being part of unlawful assembly under different Sections of the IPC, 1860.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala observed that their – Mohd Shahnawaz a.k.a. Shanu, Mohd Shoaib a.k.a. Chhutwa, Shahrukh, Rashid a.k.a. Raja, Azad, Ashraf Ali, Parvez, Md Faisal and Rashid a.k.a Monu – acts instilled a sense of insecurity among people and jeopardised the communal harmony in the society.

“…all these convicts have been held guilty for offences punishable under Section 147/148/380/427/436 read with Section 149 IPC as well as under Section 188 IPC. They have been held guilty against the charges that during the night intervening between February 24, 2020 and February 25, 2020, at Chaman Park, Shiv Vihar, Tiraha Road, Delhi from 12 midnight onwards they all belonging to Muslim community along with their other associates (unidentified) formed an unlawful assembly.”

The court stated that “the object whereof was to cause maximum damage to the persons belonging to Hindu community as well as their properties and to create fear and insecurity in the minds of the members of Hindu community and this mob including aforesaid convicts committed vandalism, theft and mischief by fire in the House No. A-49A.”

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 21,000 on each of the nine convicts and out of the total amount, Rs 1.5 lakh is directed to be disbursed to the complainant/victim as compensation.

“All the fines shall be recoverable as per Section 421 read with 431 CrPC. Convicts shall be entitled for benefit under Section 428 CrPC. All the sentences shall run concurrently,” the court said.

The court said: “Communal riot is that menace, which poses serious threat to sense of fraternity among the citizens of our nation. Communal riots are treated as one of the most violent forms of public disorder that afflicts society. It leads to not only loss of life and property, but also causes great damage to social fabric. During communal riots, innocent ordinary people get caught into the circumstances beyond their control, which leads to the violation of human rights as well.”

In this case also, the court added that “the convicts indulged into communal riots, which had its impact upon, not only limited to the people residing in the affected area, rather it affected the mindset of people beyond limits of territory in the society.”

Thus, impact of the crime committed by the convicts in this case, is not limited to loss caused to the complainant only. Rather their acts left a deep scar over the social fabric, and economy and stability of our nation. The alleged acts instilled sense of insecurity among the people, while jeopardising the communal harmony in the society, the court said.

