Nine Mizo nurses, who are known for their caring and nursing skills and approach, have been selected to work as specified skilled workers in Japan, officials said here on Friday.

A Mizoram government official said that the nine Mizo nurses have been selected as the first batch to undergo Japanese language training in Delhi.

After completion of the language training course, the qualified candidates would be placed in Japan by the government of India to work as ‘Specified Skilled Workers’ in various fields.

More nurse trainees are expected to make use of this opportunity to work overseas, the official said.

He said that to address the severe labour shortage in Japan by accepting foreign human resources with specific expertise and skill, India and Japan signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in January last year for appointing ‘Specified Skilled Workers’.

To start the project, training and placement of 50 nursing care workers has been implemented for nursing professionals to work in Japanese elderly care facilities, hospitals, and other recognised healthcare institutions.

With the collective effort and collaboration between the Labour, Employment, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Department of Mizoram government, Mission Foundation Movement and National Skill Development Corporation, nine Mizo nurses have been selected as the first batch to undergo Japanese language training in Delhi.

