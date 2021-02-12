Eyebrows are being raised over the manner in which Solar scam accused Saritha Nair has been allegedly moving around freely in Kerala despite the fact that as many as nine NBWs are pending against her.

These non-bailable warrants have been issued by various magisterial courts ranging from Malappurram to Pathanamthitta districts against Saritha in cheating cases wherein she was accused of collecting money but failing to deliver solar panels as promised.

A court in Ernakulam has now send notices to two persons who stood sureties for Saritha in a case where she was bailed out. A court in north Kerala issued warrants and directed police to arrest and present her in court if she failed to appear on her own on February 25.

Saritha courted controversy recently after a video clip of hers — which she claimed was fake — emerged, wherein she is talking to a person who claimed to have paid her to get a government job.

On her part, Saritha said on Friday that she had moved the Kerala High Court with regard to various cases registered against her. “Let the court decide on my petition. Let us all wait for it,” Saritha told the media.

Given the fact that the Left parties had used the Solar scam against the Congress during campaigning in the 2016 Assembly polls to good effect, different state Congress leaders are of late addressing her as “Comrade Saritha” during panel discussions on TV channels.

