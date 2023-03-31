INDIA

9 officials suspended in Manipur land record manipulation cases: CM

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Friday said that nine officials, including two Manipur Civil Service (MCS) officers, were recently suspended and two retired officials were detained in several cases relating to land record manipulation.

Some officials of the Revenue Department were allegedly involved in land scam cases reported in Imphal East district as they tampered land records to transfer lands to private individuals and violated government orders in issuing “Patta” (land deeds).

The Chief Minister said that the state government had been taking up various measures and steps including action against drugs menace and peddling which had been largely affecting the state and the people in numerous ways.

He asked all the officials to render their service transparently, sincerely and dedicatedly refraining from committing any wrongful activity and steps.

“Before the government starts taking action, the officials can voluntarily come out and rectify any wrongful deed, if committed earlier,” Singh told the media.

The Chief Minister also expressed his happiness with the judiciary for their cooperation in the government’s initiative to take up action against offending officials.

He urged the people not to lobby with any government official for getting their work done.

