WORLD

9 people dead in Texas crash

By NewsWire
0
0

At least nine people, including six college students, died following a crash in Texas between a pickup truck and a van carrying students from a university in the neighbouring state of New Mexico, authorities said.

The crash involved members of the University of the Southwest’s men’s and women’s golf teams from a tournament, Xinhua news agency quoted an NBC report as saying citing university officials.

On Wednesday, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Sgt. Steven Blanco said the crash happened around 8.17 p.m. Tuesday on a two-lane road about 14 km from the city of Andrews, northwest of Midland-Odessa.

“A Dodge 2500 pickup was travelling southbound on FM 1788. A Ford Transit passenger van registered to the University of the Southwest in Hobbs, NM was travelling northbound on FM 1788,” the DPS said in a statement.

“For unknown reasons, the Dodge pickup drove into the northbound lane and struck the Ford passenger van head on,” Blanco said.

“Both vehicles caught fire and burned.”

“Nine passengers, including the coach, were on the university bus involved in the fatal accident. While the accident investigation is still underway, reports indicate that seven passengers aboard the bus were killed in the crash,” said a statement from the university based in Hobbs, New Mexico.

“Two of the passengers are in critical condition undergoing medical treatment in Lubbock, Texas,” the statement added.

The driver and a passenger in the pickup truck also died following the crash, DPS said.

Members of the men’s and women’s golf teams were travelling back to their New Mexico campus from a competition when their bus was struck by oncoming traffic, the university said.

The weather in the area Tuesday evening was clear with no fog, according to a CNN report.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

20220317-125802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.