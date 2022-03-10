WORLD

9 people shot dead in Mexico

By NewsWire
0
1

Nine people, including three women, were shot dead early Wednesday morning at a private residence in Atlixco, a town in central Mexico’s Puebla state, state authorities confirmed.

One survivor was “in critical condition”, with shots to the head, leg and shoulder, the Puebla Attorney General’s Office was quoted as saying Xinhua news agency.

“Everything points to the fact that this was an inter-gang execution,” Puebla Governor Miguel Barbosa said at a press conference.

According to preliminary investigations, the house where the victims were attacked was “a drug distribution and sales location,” he said.

The victims have yet to be identified, but “apparently, they were not from Atlixco or Puebla,” Barbosa said.

The governor said via social media that federal, regional and local authorities launched a joint operation following the attack.

20220310-075202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.